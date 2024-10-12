Previous
Deer Standing Between Trees by sfeldphotos
Photo 3291

Deer Standing Between Trees

Not sure if this qualifies as leading lines for the challenge but thought it was worth sharing regardless. This was in the woods down the trail in my neighborhood
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

