Previous
Photo 3291
Deer Standing Between Trees
Not sure if this qualifies as leading lines for the challenge but thought it was worth sharing regardless. This was in the woods down the trail in my neighborhood
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
12th October 2024 12:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
deer
theme-october2024
