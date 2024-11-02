Previous
Bonfire Down Trail by sfeldphotos
Photo 3312

Bonfire Down Trail

I saw a bonfire a family lit down our neighborhood trail and one of my favorite things is the smell and sight of a campfire since I associate it with warmth and food as well as a fond memory of roasting marshmallows when I was young
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
