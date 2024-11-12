Sign up
Photo 3322
Raindrops on Maple Leaf
A closeup of a maple leaf in the front yard of the house in which I live. Also I consider one of my hobbies making the mundane look interesting which I achieve through my photography as well as observing nature
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Tags
water
,
leaf
,
rain
,
drops
,
autumn
,
maple
,
droplets
,
raindrops
,
theme-november2024
