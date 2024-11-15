Previous
Beaver Moon by sfeldphotos
Photo 3325

Beaver Moon

The last supermoon of the year called the Beaver Moon. I love this combination of colors-blue and yellow. Also I've always enjoyed seeing the full moon as long as I can remember
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise