Photo 3326
First Birthday Cake Drones
A drone formation part of a show made for the first birthday of the local downtown park where I live. This was made by Sky Elements who reached 3rd place on America's got Talent which I've stated before is one of my favorite shows. Plus I love cake.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
16th November 2024 1:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
drones
,
theme-november2024
