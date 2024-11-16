Previous
First Birthday Cake Drones by sfeldphotos
Photo 3326

First Birthday Cake Drones

A drone formation part of a show made for the first birthday of the local downtown park where I live. This was made by Sky Elements who reached 3rd place on America's got Talent which I've stated before is one of my favorite shows. Plus I love cake.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
911% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise