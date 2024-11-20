Sign up
Photo 3330
Baby Shower Cake
A cake someone in our office brought in for a co-worker's recent marriage and upcoming baby after our staff meeting. I love cake and pleasant surprises like this in our office
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
20th November 2024 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Tags
food
,
cake
,
baby shower
,
theme-november2024
