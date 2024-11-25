Previous
Sour Cosmic Punch Bottle by sfeldphotos
Sour Cosmic Punch Bottle

A drink someone left on the sidewalk around my neighborhood. I like getting pictures of things I haven't seen before like this and the texture/color of the liquid reminds me of swimming pool water
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
