Photo 3336
Leaves on Street
I love the colors of the leaves on the street in my neighborhood. I also think this picture can represent how messy/disorganized I am as a person sometimes
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Tags
leaves
fall
autumn
theme-november2024
