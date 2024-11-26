Previous
Leaves on Street by sfeldphotos
Leaves on Street

I love the colors of the leaves on the street in my neighborhood. I also think this picture can represent how messy/disorganized I am as a person sometimes
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
