Previous
Pumpkin Pie by sfeldphotos
Photo 3337

Pumpkin Pie

Some store-bought pumpkin pie someone brought in to the office. It's one of my favorite foods/desserts since childhood Thanksgivings
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
914% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact