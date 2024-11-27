Sign up
Previous
Photo 3337
Pumpkin Pie
Some store-bought pumpkin pie someone brought in to the office. It's one of my favorite foods/desserts since childhood Thanksgivings
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Views
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
27th November 2024 12:00am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pie
,
thanksgiving
,
pumpkin pie
,
theme-november2024
