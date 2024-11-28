Previous
Thanksgiving Turkey by sfeldphotos
Thanksgiving Turkey

The turkey my family and I had for our Thanksgiving meal. Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday for the food, family and opportunity to reflect on what I'm thankful for in life
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
