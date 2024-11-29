Previous
Frozen Car Rear

Our first freeze of the season. I've been a fan of snow/ice since childhood and especially since our area doesn't get frozen precipitation often compared to other parts of the state/country I rejoice when we do get it. I'm still hoping for a December snow for the first time since 2018 when I wasn't doing my 365 Project that year as well as our first measurable snow since January 29 2022. It's supposed to get really cold this weekend and early next week (highs in the 40s) but sadly no precipitation to go with it for me to enjoy but this picture is the closest I have for now
