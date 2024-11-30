Sign up
Previous
Photo 3340
Snowflakes on Car Window
It's actually frost but it looks close enough to snowflakes to me. Snow is one of my favorite sights and my winter is not complete without at least one good snowfall
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
30th November 2024 12:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
flakes
,
frost
,
snowflakes
,
theme-november2024
