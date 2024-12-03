Previous
Christmas Light Streaks by sfeldphotos
Photo 3343

Christmas Light Streaks

Christmas lights of my next door neighbor's house
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact