Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3346
Tres Leches Cake
A cake a group in our office had as part of an employee appreciation luncheon. I had a piece and it was delicious
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3346
photos
9
followers
7
following
916% complete
View this month »
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
6th December 2024 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cake
,
dessert
,
tres leches cake
,
theme-december2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close