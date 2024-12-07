Previous
Peppermint Candle by sfeldphotos
Peppermint Candle

A candle at the house of one of my teachers from elementary school who hosted a holiday/Christmas party my family and I were invited to. I had a great time and played the bongos to a few songs at the party
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
