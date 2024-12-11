Previous
Next
Lights on the Ceiling by sfeldphotos
Photo 3351

Lights on the Ceiling

Lights on the ceiling in someone's office at work
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact