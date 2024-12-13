Previous
Polar Bear at Cary Arts Center by sfeldphotos
Polar Bear at Cary Arts Center

A polar bear statue of lights in front of the place where my sister sang as part of a Holiday Pops chorus concert
Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
