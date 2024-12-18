Sign up
Previous
Photo 3358
Secret Santa Gifts
Some gifts on the table for a white elephant exchange we did at work today
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
18th December 2024 12:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
gifts
,
holidays
,
white elephant
,
secret santa
,
theme-december2024
