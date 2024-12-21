Previous
Frozen Back of Dad's Car by sfeldphotos
Photo 3361

Frozen Back of Dad's Car

Some frost on the back of my dad's car-fitting for the first day of winter
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
nice color and textures
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact