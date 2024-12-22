Previous
Polar Bear Hot Chocolate Bomb by sfeldphotos
Photo 3362

Polar Bear Hot Chocolate Bomb

A chocolate polar bear "bomb" with marshmallows inside it in my hot chocolate I got as an early Hanukkah gift from my sister fitting for a super cold day like today
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
