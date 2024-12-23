Previous
Lights in Neighbor's Tree by sfeldphotos
Photo 3363

Lights in Neighbor's Tree

A ball of lights hanging in my neighbor's tree
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact