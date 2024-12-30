Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3370
Polar Bear Statue at Park
Some polar bear statues at the downtown park where I attended a menorah lighting ceremony for the 6th night of Hanukkah
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3370
photos
9
followers
7
following
923% complete
View this month »
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
30th December 2024 12:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
statue
,
polar bear
,
holidays
,
theme-december2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close