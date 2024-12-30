Previous
Polar Bear Statue at Park by sfeldphotos
Photo 3370

Polar Bear Statue at Park

Some polar bear statues at the downtown park where I attended a menorah lighting ceremony for the 6th night of Hanukkah
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact