Sangria and Cherries by sfeldphotos
Photo 3371

Sangria and Cherries

My Dad's glass of sangria with some cherries in the background with New Year's Eve dinner. When I first started my project in January 2011 among my first pictures I uploaded were a red drink and cherries so this brings my 365 Project full circle. I have made the difficult decision to end my 365 Project this year after finding out in June that photos over a year old are no longer publicly visible and I want at least one year's worth of my photos on this site to be seen for free. Thanks to everyone to supporting my photos over the years and a happy new year to all!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

