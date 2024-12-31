Sangria and Cherries

My Dad's glass of sangria with some cherries in the background with New Year's Eve dinner. When I first started my project in January 2011 among my first pictures I uploaded were a red drink and cherries so this brings my 365 Project full circle. I have made the difficult decision to end my 365 Project this year after finding out in June that photos over a year old are no longer publicly visible and I want at least one year's worth of my photos on this site to be seen for free. Thanks to everyone to supporting my photos over the years and a happy new year to all!