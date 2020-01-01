Previous
Black eyed peas? by sffantasia
Black eyed peas?

I suppose I could/should've gone with New Year's dinner for a title. Pretty unimaginative for the first picture of 365 (err, 366?). But, I didn't really do much more photography-wise today. Happy New Year!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Steve Fantasia

@sffantasia
