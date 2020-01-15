Previous
Next
Light at the End of the Tunnel by sffantasia
15 / 365

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Throughout the day, year, whatever, the skylight in our atrium provides for some interesting looks and patterns. I just liked this.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Steve Fantasia

@sffantasia
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise