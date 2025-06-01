Sign up
7 / 365
Reflections of Light
Sometimes, to truly see the essence, all you need is a mirror… or a small bowl of water.
The wild daisy has no idea how poetic it looks from this angle.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
0
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
8
photos
2
followers
1
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
1st June 2025 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunlight
,
reflection
,
wildflower
,
naturephotography
,
mirrorimage
,
skylover
,
creativeangle
,
romashka
,
sunthroughleaves
