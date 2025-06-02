Previous
Beauty is always close — all it takes is a shift in perspective. by shabash_klub
8 / 365

Beauty is always close — all it takes is a shift in perspective.

The sun breaks through the oak leaves like the Universe briefly opened a secret portal of warmth.
Pause. Look up. Breathe.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact