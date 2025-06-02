Sign up
8 / 365
Beauty is always close — all it takes is a shift in perspective.
The sun breaks through the oak leaves like the Universe briefly opened a secret portal of warmth.
Pause. Look up. Breathe.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
1st June 2025 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
serenity
,
365project
,
dailyphoto
,
forestmagic
,
mindfulmoment
,
artinnature
