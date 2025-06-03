Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
9 / 365
First Evening in the Big World
A fledgling — just out of the nest. Still clumsy, still unsure. Sitting quietly on the roadside, bathed in evening light. I stopped. Time slowed down.
Nearby, the river held the sun like it didn’t want to let it go.
Everything felt still, fragile, and yet full of promise.
This evening was about first steps.
About vulnerability.
And the quiet kind of strength that comes from simply… trying.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
10
photos
2
followers
1
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
3rd June 2025 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
fledgling
,
hope
,
365project
,
evening
,
vulnerability
,
photostory
,
newchapter
,
firstflight
,
symboloftheday
,
naturechildhood
,
peacefulmoment
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close