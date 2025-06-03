Previous
First Evening in the Big World by shabash_klub
9 / 365

First Evening in the Big World

A fledgling — just out of the nest. Still clumsy, still unsure. Sitting quietly on the roadside, bathed in evening light. I stopped. Time slowed down.

Nearby, the river held the sun like it didn’t want to let it go.
Everything felt still, fragile, and yet full of promise.

This evening was about first steps.
About vulnerability.
And the quiet kind of strength that comes from simply… trying.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
