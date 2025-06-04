Previous
Still Waters, Quiet Heart by shabash_klub
10 / 365

Still Waters, Quiet Heart

The river held its breath.
No wind, no ripple — just light, melting into water like honey into warm tea.
I stood there, watching the sun lower itself gently, as if it too was tired of the day.

Sometimes, peace doesn’t come with answers.
It comes with silence.
And a sky that says, “It’s okay. You’re doing fine.”
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
2% complete

