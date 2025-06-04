Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
10 / 365
Still Waters, Quiet Heart
The river held its breath.
No wind, no ripple — just light, melting into water like honey into warm tea.
I stood there, watching the sun lower itself gently, as if it too was tired of the day.
Sometimes, peace doesn’t come with answers.
It comes with silence.
And a sky that says, “It’s okay. You’re doing fine.”
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
10
photos
2
followers
1
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
3rd June 2025 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
sunset
,
peace
,
meditation
,
soul
,
serenity
,
calm
,
moment
,
quiet
,
harmony
,
inspiration
,
healing
,
silence
,
breath
,
emotions
,
stillness
,
mindfulness
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close