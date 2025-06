Before the Fall

A single drop clings to the edge of a sunlit leaf — just like we often linger on the edge of decisions, between fear and trust. The sunlight reveals the leaf’s inner structure, a quiet reminder that even the most delicate holds strength. Below, the lake waits in silence — ready to receive the drop, the thought, the stillness. In this one fleeting moment lies eternity — and perhaps, the answer to a question not yet asked.