12 / 365
12 / 365
A Soft Place to Be
Everything around whispers: “stay.”
Peonies smell like summer, the blanket hides my worries.
I am in my little corner of peace.
Waiting for no one. Rushing nowhere.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
12
photos
2
followers
1
following
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
365
365
SM-A336B
SM-A336B
Taken
6th June 2025 8:28pm
Tags
365project
,
peonies
,
innerpeace
,
summervibes
,
selfcaremoment
,
slowmorning
,
softplace
,
quietjoy
,
feminineenergy
,
mindfulpause
,
gentlerhythm
,
cozycorner
,
intentionalrest
365 Project
