A Soft Place to Be by shabash_klub
12 / 365

A Soft Place to Be

Everything around whispers: “stay.”
Peonies smell like summer, the blanket hides my worries.
I am in my little corner of peace.
Waiting for no one. Rushing nowhere.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
