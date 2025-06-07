Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
A Split Second Before
A little boy is caught mid-air, just a second before splashing into a puddle on a quiet city street. Surrounded by blooming roses and parked cars, the scene captures pure childhood joy and spontaneity after the rain.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
Tags
life
,
motion
,
day
,
light
,
kids
,
reflections
,
street
,
in
,
joy
,
scene
,
rainy
,
fashion
,
city
,
childhood
,
jumping
,
candid
,
moment
,
spontaneous
,
shot
,
urban
,
playful
,
slow
,
natural
,
adventure
,
puddles
,
carefree
No Ansel
Impressive!
June 7th, 2025
