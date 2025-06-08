Sign up
14 / 365
Return to Earth
After the shower—like after a storm: all that's unnecessary is washed away, and the body feels grounded again. Warm water, silence, and two feet holding up the whole world.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
8th June 2025 10:39pm
feet
water
earth
shower
moment
warmth
silence
everyday
balance
routine
recovery
tenderness
