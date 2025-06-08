Previous
Return to Earth by shabash_klub
14 / 365

Return to Earth

After the shower—like after a storm: all that's unnecessary is washed away, and the body feels grounded again. Warm water, silence, and two feet holding up the whole world.
Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
