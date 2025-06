Tropical Fruit Delight on a Triangle Plate

A beautifully arranged fruit platter featuring juicy mango slices cut into hedgehog style, dark red cherries, a slice of nectarine, a piece of golden apple, fresh raspberries, and blueberries. Presented on a modern white triangular plate, this vibrant and healthy snack sits atop a soft gray fabric background, making it visually inviting and deliciously wholesome.