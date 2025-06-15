Sign up
21 / 365
21 / 365
The Silent Watcher
The lamp burns low, guarding the shadows.
A bundle of dried herbs hangs still, whispering forgotten spells to the textured wall.
This corner doesn't speak much,
but it remembers everything.
Here, silence isn't empty —
it's ancient.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
21
photos
2
followers
1
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
15th June 2025 10:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
365project
,
witchcore
,
housewitch
,
cottagegoth
,
darkcorners
,
mysticlight
,
shadowkeeper
,
witchyaesthetic
,
herbalmagic
,
everydayritual
