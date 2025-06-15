Previous
The Silent Watcher by shabash_klub
21 / 365

The Silent Watcher

The lamp burns low, guarding the shadows.
A bundle of dried herbs hangs still, whispering forgotten spells to the textured wall.
This corner doesn't speak much,
but it remembers everything.

Here, silence isn't empty —
it's ancient.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
