Previous
24 / 365
Whisper of a Blackberry Blossom
Delicacy hidden in a thorny bush. The blackberry blossom — a short-lived miracle, easy to miss if you're in a rush. But if you pause, you’ll see a whole story: of tenderness, resilience, and sunlight dancing on its stamens.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
18th June 2025 8:34pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
bloom
,
garden
,
365project
,
botanical
,
closeup
,
delicate
,
softlight
,
eveninglight
,
quietmoments
,
wildbeauty
,
naturaltextures
