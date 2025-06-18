Previous
Whisper of a Blackberry Blossom by shabash_klub
24 / 365

Whisper of a Blackberry Blossom

Delicacy hidden in a thorny bush. The blackberry blossom — a short-lived miracle, easy to miss if you're in a rush. But if you pause, you’ll see a whole story: of tenderness, resilience, and sunlight dancing on its stamens.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact