Touch of Water by shabash_klub
26 / 365

Touch of Water

A gentle stream of water running through my fingers, creating soft bubbles and tiny splashes. This moment feels pure and refreshing, like a small ritual that slows everything down.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
