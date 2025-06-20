Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Touch of Water
A gentle stream of water running through my fingers, creating soft bubbles and tiny splashes. This moment feels pure and refreshing, like a small ritual that slows everything down.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
0
0
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
26
photos
2
followers
1
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
20th June 2025 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
life
,
self
,
light
,
water
,
macro
,
hands
,
bubbles
,
365project
,
daily
,
closeup
,
soft
,
care
,
minimalism
,
refreshment
,
sensory
