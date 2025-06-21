Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Sun-Kissed Petals
A bright yellow flower basking in the golden light of the afternoon sun. Its petals glow warmly, surrounded by a dreamy bokeh that feels like a summer kiss
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
21st June 2025 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
sunlight
,
yellow
,
flower
,
warm
,
bright
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
summer
,
floral
,
closeup
,
softfocus
