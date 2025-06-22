Previous
Raindrops on the Window by shabash_klub
28 / 365

Raindrops on the Window

A cozy, rainy moment captured through the glass. The water droplets in sharp focus create a dreamy, blurred world beyond, bringing a sense of calm and reflection.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
