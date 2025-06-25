Previous
In Small Hands by shabash_klub
30 / 365

In Small Hands

A quiet moment of discovery — a child’s hand grasping a wild strawberry plant. There’s something timeless about how instinctively we reach for nature, even on an ordinary sidewalk
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact