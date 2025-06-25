Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
In Small Hands
A quiet moment of discovery — a child’s hand grasping a wild strawberry plant. There’s something timeless about how instinctively we reach for nature, even on an ordinary sidewalk
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
25th June 2025 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
hand
,
child
,
strawberries
,
sidewalk
,
plants
,
summer
,
innocence
,
discovery
,
details
,
spontaneity
,
everydaylife
,
urbanmoment
