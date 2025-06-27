Sign up
32 / 365
Ocean Yin and Yang
A mindful composition of seashells and turquoise pebbles symbolizing the natural balance of softness and strength. Created as part of a 365 challenge to capture harmony in everyday materials.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
32
photos
2
followers
1
following
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
27th June 2025 8:08pm
Tags
photo
,
life
,
nature
,
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
shells
,
art
,
daily
,
inspired
,
texture
,
still
,
balance
,
handmade
,
challenge
,
elements
,
yin
,
yang
,
mandala
