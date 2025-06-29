Sign up
33 / 365
The Universe Inside a Soap Wonder
I was chasing a soap bubble — and caught a whole world instead. The reflection of the tree inside the sphere looks like a green planet. It's incredible how simple things can create pure magic if you just stop and truly look.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
33
photos
3
followers
1
following
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A336B
Taken
29th June 2025 8:33pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
green
,
sky
,
reflection
,
macro
,
bubble
,
365project
,
summertime
,
outdoor
,
whimsical
,
lightplay
,
magicmoment
,
photographychallenge
,
rainbowfilm
,
detailshot
