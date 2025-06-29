Previous
The Universe Inside a Soap Wonder by shabash_klub
The Universe Inside a Soap Wonder

I was chasing a soap bubble — and caught a whole world instead. The reflection of the tree inside the sphere looks like a green planet. It's incredible how simple things can create pure magic if you just stop and truly look.
Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
