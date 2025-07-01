Previous
Evening Stillness by shabash_klub
35 / 365

Evening Stillness

A quiet street bathed in the warm glow of streetlights. The sky still holds onto the last traces of blue, while the town slowly sinks into night. A peaceful pause between day and dreams.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
9% complete

