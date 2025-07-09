Previous
The Crown of Shadows by shabash_klub
39 / 365

The Crown of Shadows

This mask is not just a disguise. It is a crown of shadows, shaped from silence and clay. Beside it, a white feather — an echo of who we were before we began to hide.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Viktoriia Gordan

@shabash_klub
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact