39 / 365
The Crown of Shadows
This mask is not just a disguise. It is a crown of shadows, shaped from silence and clay. Beside it, a white feather — an echo of who we were before we began to hide.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Viktoriia Gordan
@shabash_klub
0
365
SM-A336B
9th July 2025 12:32pm
masks
365project
selfportrait
feather
silence
mysticism
handcraft
symbolism
claywork
