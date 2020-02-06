Previous
Farm house by shailestha
Farm house

This is the Hacienda Guzman farm house. This traditional olive farm is in Seville and is famous for quality olive production.
Shailesh

I am Shailesh, a Nepalese currently living in Edinburgh. This is my first 365 project and am loving it.
