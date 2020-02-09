Sign up
Hagia Sophia
This beautiful mosque is the most visited landmark in Istanbul. Taken during my travel to Turkey few months back.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Shailesh
@shailestha
I am Shailesh, a Nepalese currently living in Edinburgh. This is my first 365 project and am loving it. I love the challenge of finding...
3
Year 2
Canon EOS 6D
21st September 2019 8:42am
turkey
,
tourist
,
mosque
,
landmark
,
istanbul
,
hagiasophia
