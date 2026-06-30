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shot tower by shanekyneton
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shot tower

Shot Tower in Melbourne Central
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
I just love the shot tower in Melbourne. Used to see it often when I went into the city when we lived in Melbourne. fav
July 1st, 2026  
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