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Trentham Falls by shanekyneton
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Trentham Falls

we've had a week of rain having had virtually no rain for months; one the the local waterfalls, Trentham Falls, is now alive again
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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