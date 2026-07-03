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Upper Coliban Reservoir
we have three reservoirs nearby, this is the Upper Coliban; the water levels were very low; it great to see that it is lapping the shoreline following a week of rain
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Shane
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@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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