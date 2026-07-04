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Chookhouse by shanekyneton
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Chookhouse

we cleaned and hosed out the chookhouse while we had clear skies for the first in a while. It reached 9°C this afternoon, so not warm but the wind was steady which helped dry out the coop
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Shane

ace
@shanekyneton
I discovered photography through boredom as an inpatient and was searching for a 'different' podcast to the true crime podcasts I was absorbed in. ...
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